Child sex offender seeks early prison release due to virus

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A convicted sex offender serving 19 years for traveling to Thailand and molesting young boys is among inmates seeking early release from a New Jersey prison that has experienced a COVID-19 outbreak. Wayne Nelson Corliss was a small-time actor known for playing Santa Claus at children’s parties when he was arrested in 2008 after an international search. The federal prison at Fort Dix where he is held has reported 255 coronavirus cases, the highest number at any federal prison in the country. Corliss says in a court filing that he is at elevated risk from the coronavirus because of chronic medical conditions. His current scheduled release date is in 2025.