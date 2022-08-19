Chris Smith Calls On Army Corps Of Engineers To Survey Manasquan Inlet

A large sandbar has formed at the Manasquan Inlet and the Army Corps of Engineers will visit to survey the shifting sands next week. Congressman Chris Smith brought up the issue on Wednesday. During low tide the growing sandbar can be an obstruction to fisherman and other sailors in the channel. Smith said, “Under fair weather conditions, boats can steer clear of the sand bar, but with a 25-knot wind pushing them around, it will be very dangerous — especially if the sandbar continues to grow at the current rate.”

The Corps’ survey will determine any actions that need to be taken for the safety of commercial and recreational boaters on the inlet.