Ciattarelli campaign denies fraud but says recount possible

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Republican Jack Ciattarelli’s campaign denies that there was fraud in this year’s governor’s election but says the margin could shrink enough to warrant a recount. Campaign attorney Mark Sheridan said Monday that “no one on this team is alleging fraud or malfeasance.” But, he says, there are still provisional and mail-in ballots to be counted, and a recount could be in order. The statement comes after the Associated Press declared Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy the winner last week. Murphy’s lead has grown from less than a percentage point last week to about 2.6 points on Monday, as votes continue to be counted. The difference amounts to more than 65,000 votes.