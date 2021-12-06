Cimafunk with George Clinton – Funk Aspirin

El Alimento (translation: the nutrient) is the monumental second album from Cimafunk, the Cuban medical-student-turned-Latin-funk-star who crash-landed onto the music scene with his debut album Terapia in 2017 and an electric live show that been compared to that of James Brown. The sonically dynamic collection masterfully blends Afro-Cuban sounds and rhythms with global funk, hip hop and soulóresulting in a progressive, head-bopping celebration of black musicís power to eclipse borders and cross-pollinate across cultures. Written and recorded over the last year, the album served as an alimento for the soul, a motivation to persevere through the pandemic, as Cimafunk spent countless hours studying decades of musical influences to help understand who he is musically and culturally, and thus, where he wanted this album to take him. As innovative funk forefather George Clinton (Parliament-Funkadelic), who sings alongside Cimafunk on the opening track “Funk Aspirin,” says: ìCimafunk takes it back there while keeping it in the now. Itís what we do, always reinventing the Funk to keep it fresh.î The 13-track album was co-produced by Cimafunk and Grammy Award-winning producer Jack Splash (Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Goodie Mob, Valerie June, Tank & the Bangas). El Alimento also includes collaborations with US hip hop stars Lupe Fiasco and CeeLo Green; Jamaican dancehall singer Stylo G and Afro-Colombian hip hop group ChocQuibTown; as well as Cuban musicians Chucho Valdes, an AfroCuban jazz icon and ’70s funk pioneer, LosPapines, a Cuban Rumba group whose career spans six decades, and AfroCuban rapper and Reggaetonero El Micha.

