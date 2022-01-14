Citing environmental justice, Murphy halts power plant vote

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy directed a sewage treatment facility to cancel a vote Thursday on a backup power plant after Newark residents complained that it would violate a law intended to keep minority communities from being overburdened with pollution. The Passaic Valley Sewerage Community was scheduled to approve a contract to build the largest part of a $180 million backup power plant, designed to kick in when the main facility is knocked offline. But the vote was canceled, encouraging foes including residents of Newark’s Ironbound section, who say it would violate an environmental justice law Murphy signed in 2020.