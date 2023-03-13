City And Colour – Underground

Hailing from St. Catharines, Ontario, Dallas Green started City and Colour in 2005 as a (then) quiet counter to the band he co-founded, hardcore luminaries Alexisonfire, releasing songs via the Internet. They proved so popular with fans that he released City and Colour’s first album, Sometimes, later that year which won the JUNO Award for Alternative Album of the Year. He has since released five more albums under the moniker, accompanied by a shifting lineup of musicians, and collected four JUNO awards, including two Songwriter of the Year awards, plus one Triple Platinum, two Double Platinum, six Platinum, and one Gold certification in Canada,

and one Gold certification in Australia. In 2022, Green was honored with the SOCAN National Achievement Award in recognition of his philanthropic contributions to music education in Canada. Beyond the legacy of City and Colour, Green teamed up with global icon Alecia Moore (a.k.a. P!nk) to form the folk duo You+Me. The duo’s acclaimed Platinum-certified first record, rose ave., debuted at #4 on the U.S. Top 200 Chart, #1 in Canada, #2 in Australia. Despite that productivity and work ethic, Green went through a dark and fallow period before The Love Still Held Me Near got on track.

