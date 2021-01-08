Civil jury trials to resume in New Jersey in virtual format

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Civil jury trials in New Jersey will resume in a virtual format next month on a limited basis. Under a state Supreme Court order issued Thursday, virtual civil trials will be held in eight counties beginning on February 1. During this first phase, trials will proceed only if both parties consent to the virtual format. Virtual trials will be held across the state beginning on April 5, with consent from the parties not required. The trials will be restricted at first to cases involving a single defendant or plaintiff and a limited number of witnesses. Jury selection will be performed via video, and the courts will provide computer tablets to jurors who need them.