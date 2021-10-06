Civility Week at Brookdale Community College

Schedule of events for Wednesday, October 6th.

Wednesday, October 6, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm Navesink II room, located in the Student Life Center

Angela Kariotis, director of Diversity and Inclusion/CCOG “Asking the Unanswerable Questions: Setting the Stage for Change and Being Changed”

Wednesday, October 6, 2:00 pm – 2:45 pm, ZOOM Link

Laura McCullough, professor of English “Human & Humane: Trauma Informed, Non Violent Communication, and Compassionate Curiosity in the Classroom”

Wednesday, October 6, 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm, ZOOM Link

Dr. Sara Brown, director of Center for Holocaust Human Rights and Genocide Education “The Long Shadow”: A Film Screening and Q & A with Director Frances Causey