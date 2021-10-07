Civility Week at Brookdale Community College

Schedule of events for Thursday, October 6th.

Thursday, October 7, 11:45 am -12:45 pm, Navesink I room, located in the Student Life Center

Sara Burrill, associate professor of Psychology, Maeve Harrington and Emily Maxim, students, Human Services “To Be Civil Is To Be Stigma-Free”

Thursday, October 7, 11:45 am – 1:00 pm, Navesink III room, located in the Student Life Center

Dr. Barbara Jones, professor and Dr. Matthew Kalos, instructor of Anthropology “Is That a Dog On Your Plate?: A Dialog on Discourse and Social Awareness”

Thursday, October 7, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm, Navesink II room, located in the Student Life Center

Dr. David Bassano, associate professor of History “A History of Civility”

Thursday, October 7, 1:30 pm – 2:15 pm, ZOOM Link

Dr. Diditi Mitra, associate professor and Gabrielle Green, student of Sociology “Sociology, Self-reflexivity and Inequality”