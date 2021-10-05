Civility Week at Brookdale Community College

Schedule of events for Tuesday, October 5th.

Tuesday, October 5, 11:45 am – 12:45 pm, Navesink I room, located in the Student Life Center

Bryan Cocchiara, adjunct professor of Philosophy “East Meets West: Aristotle and Confucius on Virtue and Civility”

Tuesday, October 5, 11:45 am – 1:15 pm, Navesink III room, located in the Student Life Center

Dr. Jacquelynn Seeley, chairman of Criminal Justice “Civility in Encounters with the Police”

Tuesday, October 5, 11:45 am – 1:15 pm, ZOOM Link

Angela Kariotis, director of Diversity and Inclusion/CCOG “Living Room Conversations #1”

Tuesday, October 5, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm, ZOOM Link

Professor Tricia D’Aloia Gandolfo, director of Nursing “Self-Care Leads to Greater Civility”