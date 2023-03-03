Clara’s Closet

Clara’s Closet and Suited for Success at Red Bank’s Lunch Break is open five days a week and offers gently used and new items.





Shoppers have the opportunity to shop for free items for themselves and their family twice a month. Clara’s Closet is named in memory of Clara Marie Nelson who volunteered at Lunch Break for 20 years and served as the first clothing coordinator.

The Suited for Success Program assists people with attire for work, job interviews, prom, funerals and special occasions.

In addition to the Clara’s Closet Red Bank Location, there is also a Clara’s Closet at Brookdale Community College in MAN 115. It is open Tuesday through Thursday 10 from 10 to 1.

To find out more about Clara's Closet, how you can help, donate and their prom program,



