Clerks III Trailer Premieres

Yesterday was the big day for local residents to see the trailer for a film shot along the Bayshore of Monmouth County. The trailer for “Clerks III” premiered at noon online with shots of the Quick Stop convince store in Leonardo along with roof-top hockey, and the line “I’m not even supposed to be here today”, a mantra said by one of the clerks 28 years after the first film. The original Keven Smith film, shot in black and white garnered critical praise and launched the career to the Highlands native. The trailer shows Randal having a heart attack and wanting to make a movie. Dante, Elias, Becky, and others all return as does Jay and Silent Bob.