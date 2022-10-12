Closed since pandemic, Statue of Liberty’s crown reopens

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the Country’s most popular attractions is reopening to the public. The National Park Service began allowing visitors to go up into the Statue of Liberty’s crown on Tuesday. The crown has been off-limits to visitors since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. The statue’s observation deck reopened to the public last year. Due to the popularity of the crown, visitors are required to make reservations in advance. As of Tuesday evening, the first dates available were in early November. The park service warns visitors with physical limitations that the climb to the crown is 162 steps.