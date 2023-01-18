Coast Guard rescues tug boat crew off coast of Maryland

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — The Coast Guard says seven people were rescued offshore in Ocean City, Maryland. WTOP-FM reports that a crew member on the tug Legacy notified the Coast Guard early Saturday that a 1,000-foot towing line became entangled and then snapped while towing a 290-foot barge from New Jersey to Guyana. The Coast Guard said in a news release that an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, New Jersey, and an MH-60 Jayhawk crew from Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, hoisted the seven people from the Legacy. They were transported to Ocean City Municipal Airport. There were no reported injuries.