Code Blue Alert in Effect in Monmouth County until 9a.m. Thursday

In accordance with the New Jersey Code Monmouth County Office of Emergency Management will issue Code Blue Alerts based upon the following criteria:

Temperatures will reach 25 degrees Fahrenheit or lower without precipitation or 32 degrees Fahrenheit or lower with precipitation; or The National Weather Service wind-chill temperature will be zero degrees Fahrenheit or less for a period of two hours or more.

The above criteria is based upon the National Weather Service Mount Holly, New Jersey forecast for the Freehold zip code of 07728.

Code Blue Alerts will be generally issued in 12- hour increments and will be 6:00 am to 6:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 6:00 am.

Need Assistance

Daytime- Contact Monmouth County Division of Social Services 732-431-6000 ext. 4613

Nights, weekends and holidays: Contact your local Police Department

Overnight Warming Centers

Monmouth County Homeless Shelter—Freehold

Parameters: Co-ed

Trinity Episcopal Church– Asbury Park

Parameters: Co-ed

JBJ & PBC Hope & Comfort Warming Center– Red Bank

Parameters: Men only- must check-in at JBJ Soul Kitchen (Wednesday-Saturday) and Pilgrim Baptist Church (Sunday-Tuesday).

Daytime Warming Centers

Monmouth County Homeless Shelter-Freehold

Parameters: Co-ed

Jersey Shore Rescue Mission- Asbury Park

Parameters: Men, Women and Children from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm daily. All are welcome to stay for dinner served at 6:00 pm and Chapel Services at 7:00 pm. All non-registered men, women and children must depart after Chapel Services.

Lunch Break- Red Bank

Parameters: Monday through Saturday

JBJ Soul Kitchen- Red Bank

Parameters: Opens at 3:30 pm (Wednesday-Saturday)

Pilgrim Baptist Church- Red Bank

Parameters: Opens at 3:30 pm (Sunday-Tuesday)

Want to Help:

Monmouth County Emergency Management continues to seek community partners who are able to provide services under Code Blue Conditions. If you are interested is assisting, please contact the Monmouth County Emergency Management: 732-431-7400 moppegaard@mcsonj.org

NJ Code Blue Law