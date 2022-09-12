Commissioner Director calls for 9/11 to become an official holiday

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone released the following statement regarding making September 11th an official holiday:

“On behalf of the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, I am calling on state and federal legislators to make September 11th an official holiday to honor the victims, first responders, volunteers and all who were affected by the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

Those of us who lived through the attacks of 9/11 will never forget, but we now need to make sure that our children, and their children, understand the importance of this day. The events of 9/11 should be in every history book in our schools and there should be an official holiday to make the magnitude of this day clear.

We need to acknowledge a day of rest and remembrance so that everyone is given the opportunity to observe 9/11, whether that be by attending a ceremony, visiting a local memorial, thanking a first responder or talking to our children about what happened on 9/11.