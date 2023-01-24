Commissioner Director delivers the Monmouth County State of the County Address

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, on behalf of the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, delivered the Monmouth County “State of the County” address to discuss the County’s accomplishments in 2022 and goals for 2023.

“Throughout 2022, Monmouth County once again provided essential resources and services to our residents through the incredible work done by the Commissioner Board, our Constitutional officers, County Administration and our County workforce,” said Commissioner Director Arnone. “As we prepare for the year ahead, I am confident we will continue to succeed and be the best County to live, work, visit and raise a family in.”

The State of the County was live-streamed and can be viewed in its entirety on the Monmouth County Government’s Facebook and YouTube Channel

Photo Credit: Monmouth County Government