Commissioner leadership roles go to Arnone and Kiley

LINCROFT, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Thomas A. Arnone and Commissioner Susan M. Kiley were appointed as Commissioner Director and Commissioner Deputy Director, respectively, at the Board’s 2022 Organization Meeting held on Thursday, Jan. 6 at Brookdale Community College.
“I would like to thank the Board for appointing me to serve as Director in 2022,” said Commissioner Director Arnone. “I want to take this opportunity to thank our staff here at Monmouth County because we are truly a team and it makes Monmouth County the best county in the State of New Jersey.”
“Today is a great day because I sit with four colleagues that are dedicated and committed to not just their departments but to all departments in Monmouth County and this is why we come out so strong,” added Commissioner Director Arnone. “In this upcoming year, I plan on continuing the great work we did in 2021 and I am so proud of the tough decisions we made which puts us head and shoulders above other counties. This is going to be a great year ahead in Monmouth County.”
“I want to thank sincerely all the Monmouth County voters for allowing me to have a second term as a Commissioner, a job I truly love. And thank you to Director Arnone and my fellow Commissioners for having faith in me to be Deputy Director again this year,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Kiley. “Throughout 2021, our employees worked tirelessly and they stepped up, took on new tasks and even risked their lives to help our residents. We would not be able to have accomplished what we did without them.”
Prior to the selection of the Board leadership, Monmouth County Surrogate Maureen Raisch and Commissioner Deputy Director Kiley were sworn into office by the Hon. Joseph W. Oxley, Judge Superior Court Monmouth County. Raisch was sworn into her first five-year term as Monmouth County Surrogate and Commissioner Deputy Director Kiley was sworn into her second three-year term as Monmouth County Commissioner.
“I am excited to be standing here as the Monmouth County Surrogate and I am so honored to be following in the footsteps of Rosemarie Peters whom I consider a friend and mentor,” said Surrogate Raisch. “My immediate goal is to continue to improve the systems and processes to help those who need us.”
The Board of County Commissioners also gave their annual reports for 2021 and their goals for 2022.
“One of my lifelong interests is American history and the role that our military has played in it. Monmouth County has had a significant role in it from the beginning with the Battle of Monmouth,” said Commissioner Lillian G. Burry. “I have been involved and it remains my ongoing privilege, with projects such as Weapon Station Earl, Fort Monmouth and Solider On to restore, preserve and create resources for Monmouth County’s military heritage and to our veterans.”
“It is an honor and a privilege to begin my third year as a member of the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners,” said Commissioner Nick DiRocco. “I want to thank the residents of our great county for the opportunity to serve and I promise that once again this year I will work hard, along with my colleagues on the Board of Commissioners, to promote and effectuate all of the values that we hold dear in Monmouth County.”
“My first year as Commissioner has been learning a different form of government, and I have been fortunate to be assigned some really phenomenal departments and some great directors who I have sat down with to give me guidance on how their departments run,” said Commissioner Ross F. Licitra. “It is truly an honor to serve as Commissioner here in Monmouth County.”
The Commissioners also expressed their gratitude to outgoing County Surrogate Rosemarie Peters who has served the County honorably for the last 15 years.
During the Reorganization, Director Arnone, on behalf of the Board of County Commissioners addressed a resolution establishing the salary for the Monmouth County Sheriff, Monmouth County Clerk, Monmouth County Surrogate, and the Monmouth County Prosecutor.
“Salaries of municipal, county and state employees are available on numerous websites, however, there have been statutes on the books requiring an annual resolution for these four constitutional officers for many years; in some cases, the statute has been on the books since the early 1970s,” said Commissioner Director Arnone. “It was brought to our attention by County Counsel, that these required resolutions have never been done in Monmouth County even though the statutes have been on the books for decades. We have also learned that numerous other counties have not passed resolutions on an annual basis pursuant to the statute.”
“Going forward, we will be passing these resolutions every year based on the four statutes. In an effort to share this information and continue to fix Monmouth County’s position as a leader in transparency, I will be requesting that County Counsel advise all other counties of the need to pass an annual resolution for these four constitutional positions,” Commissioner Director Arnone continued. “To limit the expense for the other counties I will also be requesting that County Counsel forward the resolution we are passing today to the other counties for their use.”
