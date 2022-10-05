Commissioners kick off fall tourism season in Monmouth County

WALL TWP, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, local officials and tourism partners welcomed the fall 2022 tourism season and shared summer 2022 tourism statistics at a press conference at Allaire Community Farm.

“The fall is one of the best times of year to visit Monmouth County. From our Grown in Monmouth farms hosting activities to enjoying our beautiful park system, there is always something to do,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Monmouth County offers fun for the whole family with many pick-your-own farms, fall festivals, pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and petting zoos. We invite everyone to visit our incredible County and see we are a true year-round tourism destination.”

“Summer 2022 was incredibly successful where we already have over $29 million reported in beach revenue in the County,” said Director Arnone. “Towns across the County saw an increase of 7 percent over 2021 revenues and we credit this to a dry summer season and the incredible work of our municipalities and tourism industry partners.”

“I’d like to thank the Monmouth County Commissioners for their efforts in making this a great county to live in,” said Kevin P. Orender, Mayor of Wall Twp. “We had a great summer and it was great to see everyone out enjoying themselves and I am glad people decided to stay local.”

“I would like to thank Director Arnone, the Commissioners and Allaire Community Farm, which is dear to my heart,” said Evelyn Mars, Executive Director of the Jersey Shore Chamber of Commerce. “The Chamber is here to support business large and small, and the County has been instrumental in helping with grants and the CARES Act that has helped our business move forward after the pandemic.”

“We are grateful to Director Arnone and the Monmouth County Commissioners for their unending support to help our nonprofit farm through grants from the County. We wouldn’t be where we are without their support,” said JoAnn Burney and Sean Burney, owners of Allaire Community Farm. “We are a nonprofit organization with 95 percent of our animals being rescues, and we focus on residents with special needs and veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). We invite the public to come visit and support our farm.”

The County also announced that a second round of Community Development Block Grant funding has become available.

“Nonprofit organizations and microbusinesses (small businesses with 5 employees or less including the owner) may be located anywhere in the County but must meet other program criteria to qualify,” said Director Arnone. “Each applicant may apply for up to $20,000 towards the reimbursement of eligible expenses associated with preparing, preventing, and/or responding to coronavirus.”

The press conference was live-streamed and can be viewed in its entirety on the Monmouth County Government’s Facebook and YouTube Channel.

For more information about Monmouth County happenings, go to tourism.visitmonmouth.com and follow Monmouth County Tourism on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

To learn more about the Monmouth County Small Business and Nonprofit COVID Grant Assistance Program, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

WALL TWP, NJ – County officials and tourism partners gathered to kick off the fall 2022 tourism season at Allaire Community Farm reminding residents and visitors that Monmouth County is a year-round tourism destination. (L-R: Donald T. Corson, former Mayor of Wall Twp., JoAnn Burney, co-founder of Allaire Community Farm, Evelyn Mars, Executive Director of the Jersey Shore Chamber of Commerce, County Clerk Christine G. Hanlon, County Commissioner Nick DiRocco, Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley, Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, County Commissioner Ross F. Licitra, Kevin Orender, Mayor of Wall Twp. and Sean Burney, co-founder of Allaire Community Farm.)