Commissioners: Shop Local on Small Business Saturday

With the holiday shopping season starting the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners are encouraging residents to take part in Small Business Saturday.

Over the past years Monmouth County has built the Grown in Monmouth and Brewed And Distilled in Monmouth portals that can help shoppers find local business all year around.

Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, who is the liaison to the County Division of Economic Development said in a press release, “We have an incredible small business community with a variety of services and products available, so take this day as an opportunity to visit and support them.”

Small Business Saturday started as a marketing initiative by American Express in 2010 and held annually on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.