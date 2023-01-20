Community Affairs and Resource Center

There are so many groups in Monmouth and Ocean Counties that offer help to people in need.

The mission of Asbury Park-based Community Affairs and Resource center is to empower the community and strengthen youth and families by promoting self-sufficiency through education, advocacy, and collaboration. Community Affairs & Resource Center (CARC) – formerly known as Hispanic Affairs and Resource Center, provides a variety of programs and services which operate from two sites: the main office located in Asbury Park and satellite offices in Freehold, Keyport and Lakewood. These sites are accessible via public transportation. CARC services all people regardless of age, race, creed, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation or functional capacity. Originally, the population served by CARC was primarily Hispanics of Caribbean descent. Today, CARC clients are diverse, consisting of Hispanics of various descents, Haitians, African Americans and Caucasians. Social services are provided to economically disadvantaged individuals and families throughout Monmouth County with the goal of revitalizing the communities served. CARC is one of the very few service providers in Monmouth County that can effectively provide multi-lingual/multi-cultural diversity in its services. Through this multi-lingual and multi-cultural approach, CARC serves as proactive agent for individuals and families whose needs may otherwise go unmet due to language barriers, discrimination and lack of cultural competency.

To find out more about CARC, how you can get involved, or find out more about upcoming events including their Wine Tasting on February 10th, featuring local band Strumberry Pie, CARCNJ.org.

