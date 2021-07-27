Congested New Jersey port roads targeted with DOT grant

Some of the most congested roads in New Jersey are at the port complex in Newark and Elizabeth, where trucks roll through nonstop to pick up and drop off shipping containers. A $44 million federal grant announced Monday will be used to modernize, expand and reconfigure the roads and interchanges at the ports to cut down on delays and make them more safe. It’s estimated that 15,000 trucks use the roads at the northern entrance to the port each day. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the ports, says there were more than 400 truck accidents between 2005 and 2018.