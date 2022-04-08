Construction on key Northeast corridor rail bridge gets OK

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Construction to replace a century-old rail bridge that has been a regular source of delays on the corridor between Boston and Washington, D.C. has gotten the go-ahead to start. New Jersey Transit announced Thursday it has issued a notice to proceed for the Portal North Bridge project. The roughly $2 billion endeavor will replace the 112-year-old swing bridge that occasionally becomes stuck after opening to allow boats to pass underneath. It’s being built by a joint venture comprising Sweden-based Skanska and Traylor Brothers, a civil construction company based in Evansville, Indiana. Construction is expected to take between five and six years.