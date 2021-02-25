Consumer Affairs to host virtual presentation to mark Consumer Protection Week

FREEHOLD, NJ – In recognition of National Consumer Protection Week (NCPW), the Director of the Monmouth County Division of Consumer Affairs, David M. Salkin, will host a virtual presentation, “Protect Yourself From Smart Scammers,” through Zoom on Thursday, March 4 at 10:30 a.m.

Each year, Monmouth County joins with federal, state, local government agencies and national organizations to celebrate NCPW from Feb. 28 through March 6, encouraging residents and businesses to learn more about avoiding scams and understanding consumer rights.

“Scam artists are targeting senior citizens by offering them COVID-19 vaccines and asking them to pay for the vaccine or to be put on a waiting list,” said Commissioner Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the Division of Consumer Affairs. “Residents need to be mindful that they will never be asked to give out their personal information such as Social Security number, credit card information, Medicare identification or asked for payment over the phone to receive the COVID-19 vaccine or to be placed on a waitlist. To learn how to protect yourself from these and other frauds, register at www.MonmouthCountyLib.org for the virtual presentation.”

“The County reminds residents to be cautious before responding to phone and computer inquiries. Criminals using computers and phones are good at what they do and are convincing,” said David M. Salkin, Director of Consumer Affairs. “Residents need to be aware of these frauds and scammers in order to protect themselves.”

The Division of Consumer Affairs offers these additional tips:

Only do business with reputable companies – make sure you trust the business and it is an established organization with a credible reputation.

Do not use your primary email address in online submissions – submitting your email address could result in spam. If you do not want your primary email account flooded with unwanted messages, consider opening an additional email account for use online.

Avoid submitting credit card information online.

If you must shop online, devote one credit card to those purchases – keep a minimum credit line on the account to limit the amount of charges an attacker can accumulate.

Avoid using debit cards for online purchases – credit cards usually offer some protection against identity theft and may limit the monetary amount you will be responsible for paying. Debit cards, however, do not offer that protection.

Avoid allowing a website to remember your password. If your password is stored, your profile and any account information you have provided on that site are readily available if an attacker gains access to your computer.

“Monmouth County residents are exposed to scam artists through their phones, email and online shopping,” said Commissioner Burry. “The Division of Consumer Affairs offers free educational programs to help protect residents against scams, such as this virtual event, all year long.”

Consumer Affairs is the civil arm of the State Attorney General’s Office. It is created and funded by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners and protects against consumer fraud and dishonest business practices by enforcing the state Consumer Fraud Act and many other regulations.

Additional information about cyber scams and consumer affairs programs can be found on the County website www.visitmonmouth.com, by calling 732-431-7900 or emailing counsumeraffairs@co.monmouth.nj.us. The office is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.