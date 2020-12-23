County awards $3.47 million in grant funds to municipal parks in 23 towns

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders recently announced that the County has awarded $3.47 million in dedicated park improvement grant funds to 23 different municipalities in the County through the 2020 round of the Municipal Open Space Grant (MOSG) program.

The MOSG program has become one of the most successful Freeholder-sponsored programs and is the primary method in which the County assists municipalities in meeting the recreational needs of their residents. This program provides vital funding to municipalities in order to meet their local open space acquisition, recreation, historic and conservation goals.

“The MOSG program is an example of how the County works cooperatively and successfully to ensure local park needs are met, especially during this uniquely challenging time when residents need access to parks more than ever to support their mental and physical health,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone.

“The County is proud to offer this successful grant program to all Monmouth County municipalities. Each year, we receive more grant requests than we have funding available and we have to make tough award decisions,” said Freeholder Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the Monmouth County Park System. “This year, we had a record number of applications as towns work hard to meet the increased park demands in their community.”

There was a total of 31 applications received requesting an aggregate total of $5,469,000. Another $2 million in grant funds, combined with $1.47 million of reprogramed grant funds, allowed the County to award a total of $3.47 million in grant funding.

The municipalities that have been awarded funding through the 2020 grant round include:

Township of Neptune Sunshine Village Park – Pump Track $250,000 Borough of Tinton Falls Liberty Park – Dog Park Improvements $127,000 Borough of Interlaken Bridlemere Park – Improvements $175,000 Borough of Allentown George Ashby Memorial Park Phase II $125,000 Township of Millstone Millstone Park Phase II Improvements $250,000 Township of Shrewsbury Improvements to Eloise Nagel Park $115,000 Borough of West Long Branch Owen Farm, Franklin Lake, Sorrentino and Ronan Shirvanian Park -Improvements $175,000 City of Asbury Park Sunset Lake & Springwood Avenue Parks – Improvements $250,000 Borough of Spring Lake Heights Shore Road Park Improvements $125,000 Borough of Neptune City Adams Field – Improvements $250,000 Borough of Freehold Liberty Park Improvements $250,000 Borough of Sea Girt Edgemere Park – Phase I $20,000 Borough of Lake Como Lake Como – Passive Recreation Improvements $200,000 Borough of Spring Lake Lake Como – Improvements $200,000 Township of Wall Community Park South – Phase II $125,000 Borough of Sea Bright Shrewsbury Riverfront Park – Phase II $80,000 Township of Holmdel Allocco Park Playground Improvements $200,000 Borough of Manasquan Curtis & Skokus Park – Playgrounds – Phase I $90,000 Borough of Oceanport Community Center Park – Improvements $150,000 City of Long Branch Lake Takanassee Beautification $40,000 Borough of Eatontown Wampum Park – Site and ADA Upgrades $50,000 Borough of Avon Recreation Facility Improvements $15,000 Borough of Atlantic Highlands Many Mind Park Improvements $85,000

Since the inception of the program in 2003, 47 of Monmouth County’s 53 municipalities have been awarded more than $34 million for local parks and acquisition projects. As of 2020, 233 grants have been awarded with 173 of the those grants going toward parks development projects and 60 of the grant awards going toward open space acquisition projects. Another $2 million has been allocated for the 2020 round of grant funding, bringing the total allocated through the program to $36 million.