County Clerk Hanlon Advises of New Early In-Person Voting Option, Mandated by State Law

Clerk Hanlon is advising voters that they will have more ways and more days to vote in person with the implementation of a new voting option beginning this upcoming Nov. 2 General Election. Earlier this year, a new State law was passed mandating the option of in-person early voting in New Jersey. This new option allows registered voters to cast their ballots in person, using a voting machine, during a nine day period prior to Election Day at designated early voting polling locations.

New Jersey voters will now have three options for voting: These options are voting by mail, voting in person on Election Day at assigned polling locations, or the new early in-person voting option at designated polling locations.

Clerk Hanlon has also launched a video series advising voters of these major changes to the election process. The first installment, an overview of the process, can be shared and embedded at the following:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_u7IQXBU6I0

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Monmouthcountyclerk/videos/887462458532642/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MonmouthCoClerk/status/1440705271622369297