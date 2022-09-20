County Clerk Hanlon Announces 2022 Archives Day Featured Speaker Richard Veit

Clerk Hanlon is pleased to announce that Professor Richard Veit will be the featured speaker at the County Clerk’s 27th Annual Archives and History Day on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Brookdale Community College. Dr. Veit’s Keynote Address, “Hidden in Plain Sight: Reinterpreting Marlpit Hall, a Monument to Monmouth County History” delves into his work at one of Monmouth County’s most treasured historical properties and its storied, if not dark, past, and its impacts on Monmouth County’s history and identity.

Richard Veit, Ph.D., is a Professor of Anthropology and the Associate Dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at Monmouth University in West Long Branch, NJ. His areas of expertise are archaeology, historical archaeology, New Jersey history, Native Americans, and historical preservation.

The County Clerk’s Archives and History Day event will feature an exhibit, accompanying catalog, and awards presentations. With approximately 50 local and state history organizations setting up displays on topics relating to New Jersey history and their organizations, all are encouraged to attend on Sat., Oct. 1 at the Robert J. Collins Arena at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft.