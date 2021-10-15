County Clerk Hanlon Announces that Monmouth County’s Ballot Tracking System (BallotTrax) is Available to Mail-In Voters Again this General Election

County Clerk Hanlon is reminding Monmouth County voters who choose to vote by mail for the 2021 General Election that they can sign up for the County’s ballot tracking notification system.

Clerk Hanlon launched the supplemental system last year, in partnership with the Monmouth County Board of Elections, to help voters know when their mail-in ballots have been received by the County Board of Elections for counting. The “Monmouth County BallotTrax” system provides online ballot tracking and offers enhanced features of status notifications to voters.