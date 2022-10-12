County Clerk Hanlon Hosts 2022 High School Student Video Contest About Voting

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is inviting all

Monmouth County high school students to enter the County Clerk’s Annual Elections

and Voting Video Contest. This year’s contest asks students to reflect on what voting

means to them and why it is important, while encouraging their peers to vote.

“We are very excited to announce this year’s high school

student video contest, which we hope will engage young

people in the voting process, and call attention to the

many election-based ways New Jersey voters can have

their voices heard,” said Clerk Hanlon. “As we approach

Election Day, it is the perfect time to remind young

people that the right to vote is a right to be cherished and

exercised, and that voting is now easier than ever.”

The contest is open to high school students who reside in

Monmouth County and/or attend a high school in Monmouth County. Students are

allowed to work alone or to form groups of no more than three (3) members. Single or

group entrants are permitted to submit one (1) original video that is one (1) to three

(3) minutes long that reflects on what the right to vote means to them and why it’s

important, with a focus on educating peers of the three ways to vote in New Jersey.

Students are permitted to be creative in their submissions and can use digital or

traditional special effects.

The top three (3) videos will be awarded gift card prizes by Clerk Hanlon and will be

advertised via the County Clerk’s social media platforms and voter outreach program.

Videos will remain the property of the County Clerk’s Office.

“Voting for representatives and for local policies are cornerstones of the American

Republic,” said Clerk Hanlon. “Choices made in elections can shape policies from the

local to the national levels. Over the past few years, options of voting have expanded

in New Jersey, now growing to include traditional Election Day voting, mail-in

voting, and early in-person voting.”

Entries will be accepted through Tuesday, November 1 and via email to

ClerkContest@co.monmouth.nj.us with the subject “2022 High School Video

Contest.” Entrants must upload their video to YouTube and then email the direct link

to the video to the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office.

For full contest rules and eligibility, please visit the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office

website at MonmouthCountyClerk.com.

For questions about the contest, please email ClerkContest@co.monmouth.nj.us or

call 732-431-7324, ext. 8735.