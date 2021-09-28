County Clerk Hanlon Invites All to Monmouth County Archives and History Day this Sat., Oct. 2

LINCROFT, NJ – Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is inviting all to attend the Monmouth County Clerk’s Annual Archives and History Day this Saturday, Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brookdale Community College’s Collins Arena in Lincroft.

“The Monmouth County Archives Division of the County Clerk’s Office is looking forward to hosting its Annual Archives and History Day, which celebrates local history,” said Clerk Hanlon. “This year’s Archives and History Day will take place at a new location, the Collins Arena at Brookdale Community College. The event will focus on Monmouth County’s response when faced with adversity and during times of crisis, and will feature an accompanying exhibit and presentations.”

More than 50 local and state history organizations will set-up displays on topics relating to New Jersey history and their organizations. With over 300 expected attendees, Clerk Hanlon invites all residents to bring their families to enjoy the exhibits and to learn about Monmouth County’s distinct history.

“Archives and History Day provides the opportunity for local archives, historical societies and museums, and other history-based organizations to connect with the public,” said Monmouth County Archivist Julia Telonidis. “These organizations will have the opportunity to showcase their efforts to preserve local history and educate the public about Monmouth County’s and New Jersey’s fascinating past.”

At the event, several awards will be presented, including the Jane G. Clayton Award to De Hearn, Old Wall Historical Society Director and Wall Township Historian. The M. Claire French Award for Leadership in Historic Preservation will be also presented to the Honorable Rosemarie D. Peters, Monmouth County Surrogate, as well as several New Jersey Archives Awards.

A keynote address related to the Archives’ exhibit, “Facing Adversity: Monmouth Responds in Times of Crisis” will be delivered by Monmouth University Professor Melissa Ziobro. A free catalog will be available to the public.

A schedule of Archives and History Day can be found on the Monmouth County Archives Division website at www.MonmouthCountyClerk.com/Archives.

For additional information on Archives and History Day, contact the Monmouth County Archives by calling 732-308-3771 or by emailing CountyClerk@co.monmouth.nj.us.