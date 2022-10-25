County Clerk Hanlon Reminds Monmouth County Voters that Early In-Person Voting Begins this Saturday

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is reminding voters that New Jersey’s Early In-Person voting option for the 2022 General Election beings this Saturday.

A new State law passed last year, mandated all 21 counties in New Jersey to offer early in-person voting on machines for a 9-day period leading up to the November General Election. The Early Voting period will begin on Saturday, Oct. 29 through Sunday, Nov. 6 with the hours of Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Voters who are registered in Monmouth County can vote early at any of the County’s 10 designated early voting polling locations regardless of which municipality they reside in,” said Clerk Hanlon. “This new voting option conveniently provides voters with weekend and evening hours.”

The 10 designated Early In-Person polling locations for the 2022 General Election are as follows:

· Colts Neck Township – Colts Neck Library, 1 Winthrop Drive

· Hazlet Township – James J. Cullen Center, 1776 Union Avenue

· Howell Township – Adelphia Fire Company Station No. 2, 993 State Route 33, Freehold

· Little Silver Borough – The Women’s Club of Little Silver, 111 Church Street

· Long Branch City – Long Branch Senior Center, 85 2nd Avenue

· Manalapan Township – Monmouth County Library Headquarters, 125 Symmes Drive

· Middletown Township – Croydon Hall, 900 Leonardville Road, Leonardo

· Neptune Township – Neptune Senior Center, 1607 Corlies Avenue

· Spring Lake Heights Borough – Cornelius V. Kelly Community Center, 902 Ocean Road

· Upper Freehold Township – Hope Fire Company #1, 82 Route 526, Allentown

It is important to note that the polling locations listed for early in-person voting differ from the assigned polling locations for traditional Election Day voting.

In addition to early in-person voting, voters have the options to vote the traditional way on Election Day, or by mail.

For more information about Early In-Person voting, visit MonmouthCountyVotes.com or download the Monmouth County Votes mobile app.

For additional information and updates, follow the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office on social media.