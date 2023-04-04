County Clerk Hanlon Warns Residents about Major Delays in Passport Issuance by Federal Government

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is warning

residents that the U.S. Department of State is experiencing major passport processing

delays and is therefore advising residents to apply for passports well in advance of any

planned international travel.



According to the most recent update on March 24, 2023, the U.S. State Department

passport service times are as follows:

• Routine service – 10 to 13 weeks*

• Expedited service (for an additional $60) – 7 to 9 weeks*

*The U.S. State Department is informing that these service times do not include the

estimated mailing times for the application to be received by a passport agency and

then for the passport to be delivered to you, which can add up to another 4 weeks to

regular and expedited service.

NEWS RELEASE

“We have been receiving a multitude of phone calls from concerned residents that

they have not yet received their passports, and are unable to have their questions

answered when they contact the National Passport Center,” said Clerk Hanlon.

“Unfortunately, my office cannot help once the passport application has been

forwarded to the U.S. State Department, and therefore, those applying for passports

must interface with the U.S. State Department directly or they may wish to contact

their appropriate congressional representative,” said Clerk Hanlon. “Our constituents

are understandably frustrated and we are hoping that the U.S. State Department will

resolve these issues expeditiously.”

In order to avoid delays, residents are advised to plan many months ahead for

international travel. Residents can apply for a passport at one of the County Clerk’s

two Passport Offices in Freehold and Neptune.

To minimize customer wait times at the County Clerk’s Passport Offices,

appointments are recommended, and are required for parties of 4 or more applicants.

Priority will be granted to those with appointments. Walk-ins are welcome but should

expect longer wait times. Appointments can be made by calling the respective

passport office during normal business hours.

• Freehold – Monmouth County Clerk’s Office located in the Market Yard at 33

Mechanic Street (south of Main Street). The hours are Monday through Friday from

8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 732-431-7324.

• Neptune – Monmouth County Connection at 3544 Route 66 (near Home

Depot). The hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and

Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 732-303-

2828.

To obtain a passport, it is necessary to have a certified birth certificate with a raised

seal, social security number, and current identification such as a driver’s license or

government identification. Passport photos are available for a fee of $10 at both

locations.

Passport forms must be filled out prior to arrival at our offices and can be downloaded

online on our website at MonmouthCountyClerk.com or on the U.S. State Department

website at travel.state.gov.

Parents who are making a passport application for a child under the age of 16 are

required to appear together or to submit additional documentation.

For more information about the passport application process, please visit the

Monmouth County Clerk’s Office website at MonmouthCountyClerk.com.