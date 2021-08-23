County Commissioners invite families of 9/11 victims to participate in memorial ceremony

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is inviting families of Monmouth County 9/11 victims to participate in the Monmouth County September 11 Memorial Ceremony, which will be held at Mount Mitchill Scenic Overlook at 460 Ocean Boulevard, Atlantic Highlands, NJ on Saturday, September 11 at 8 a.m.

“As we mark the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, the Board of County Commissioners invite the families of those who lost their lives during this tragedy to not only attend, but to participate in the County’s memorial ceremony,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “The County hosts the memorial ceremony each year to remember those who lost their lives on 9/11 and having the families participate would be an honor and a privilege for the County.”

“Every year, the County personally invites families of those who lost their lives on 9/11, but we know that people may move or there could be extended family who would like to help honor their loved ones,” said Commissioner Ross F. Licitra, liaison to the Monmouth County Park System. “We invite families to contact our offices if they are interested in participating in the memorial ceremony.”

Those interested in participating in the Monmouth County September 11 Memorial Ceremony are asked to email Lauren Bumbera at Lauren.Bumbera@co.monmouth.nj.us or Danielle Banyacski at Danielle.Banyacski@co.monmouth.nj.us by Friday, Sept. 3.