County Commissioners provide update on COVID-19 pandemic and resources available

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners provided an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and resources available to Monmouth County residents and visitors at a press conference on Thursday, August 5.

“Monmouth County is one of the highest vaccinated counties in the State. More than half the towns in our County have 70 percent or more of their population vaccinated. We are also reporting every town in the County has at least half their population vaccinated,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “As of today, the County has administered over 84,000 vaccines since it became available and we continue to see an increase in those seeking the vaccine.”

“As has been reported, Monmouth County is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases across the County. The good news is that we are not seeing a significant increase in hospitalizations or deaths related to COVID-19 at this time, said Director Arnone. “Monmouth County is a popular tourism destination with a substantial increase in residents during the summer and a significant increase in visitors to the County since the Public Health Emergency ended. We are excited to have visitors come to Monmouth County for its incredible beaches, parks and to support our business communities and we also want people to be as safe as possible.”

“One of the resources available to our residents that has continued throughout the pandemic is Monmouth ACTS, our innovative public-private partnership that brings together County employees from the Department of Human Services and community leaders to find effective ways to meet today’s human services needs,” said Deputy Director Kiley. “Call our Warm Line at 732-683-8959 and a member of our Financial Recovery team will be on hand to assess your needs and direct you to the resources including mental health, addiction, aging, housing, childcare, transportation and more.”

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, August 11 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center, located at 1603 State Route 33. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. There will also be a limited number of vaccines available for those who wish to receive it.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.