County historic preservation grants presented

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Historical Commission awarded preservation matching grant awards totaling $61,215 for 10 restoration projects at the 2021 Grants Presentation ceremony held virtually on Monday, Feb. 22.

“The annual awards ceremony for the Preservation Awards Program looked different this year, but it was still my sincerest honor to present grants to these organizations who have devoted so much to the preservation of historical structures in Monmouth County,” said Commissioner Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the Historical Commission. “Monmouth County has a rich history and I commend each of these organizations for their commitment to preserving structures for the next generation to learn from and enjoy.”

The Historical Commission is dedicated to remembering the past and preserving history for residents and visitors to learn about Monmouth County’s past. The projects eligible for funding are preservation, restoration or rehabilitation of historic structures, which are owned by non-profit organizations or municipalities, and are accessible to the public. The program covers structural work for projects commonly known as “bricks and mortar” endeavors.

“Since 1990, the Historical Commission continues to provide support for preservation undertakings in Monmouth County,” said John Fabiano, Executive Director of the Historical Commission. “Once again, we have a variety of dedicated grantees that are moving these preservation projects forward.”

The 2021 Preservation Grant recipients are:

Allentown Historic Preservation Commission – Borough Annex exterior painting

Freehold Borough – Historic Firehouse doors restoration

Monmouth County Historical Association – Association Headquarters chimney restoration

Freehold Township Historic Preservation Commission – Georgia Road Schoolhouse cedar shake replacement

Friends of Monmouth Battlefield – Craig House windows replacement and repair

Howell Heritage & Historical Society – McKenzie Museum and Library brick repointing

The Parker Homestead 1665 – Parker Homestead kitchen restoration

· Township of Millstone – Baird House front porch replication

· Ocean Grove Historic Preservation Society – Old Neptune High School Wing wall restoration

· InfoAge Learning Center – Camp Evans Building 9400 exterior painting

In addition, the Monmouth County Historical Commission issued history regrants to 13 applicants totaling $29,185 through New Jersey’s County History Partnership Program. This Partnership Program supports existing local history organizations by providing grant funding for General Operating Support (GOS) and Special Projects (SP) to those same organizations, as well as other non-profit entities, such as municipalities, libraries and local cultural organizations. Funding for these matching grants is provided entirely by the New Jersey Historical Commission, a Division of the Department of State.

The 2021 History Regrant recipients are:

Asbury Park African-American Music Project – SP for Turf Club educational booklet

Battleground Historical Society – GOS for insurance and utility costs

Freehold Township Heritage Society – GOS for liability insurance costs and signage

Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County – GOS for Executive Director’s salary

Twin Lights Historical Society – GOS for Curatorial Staff salary

Parker Homestead 1665 – GOS for utilities, insurance and outreach

Middletown Township Historical Society – SP for Speaker Series fees and publicity

Friends of Millstone Township Historic Properties – GOS for insurance and utility costs

Township of Ocean Historical Museum – GOS for liability insurance and utility costs

Red Bank Public Library – SP for National Regatta and Monmouth Pictorial digitization

T. Thomas Fortune Foundation – GOS for ADA and long-range planning

The Historic Village at Allaire – GOS for Historical Interpretive and programming supplies

InfoAge Science History Museum – GOS for STEAM Education Enhancement

“On behalf of the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, I would like to thank the New Jersey Historical Commission for funding regrants through the County History Partnership Program,” said Commissioner Burry. “Because the grantees received General Operating Support and Special Project support, these recipients will continue to maintain their respective historical organizations.”

The Monmouth County Historical Commission was created by the Board of County Commissioners for the preservation and conservation of local history. Established in August 1988 by the then-Freeholder Board, its primary program is the historic preservation grants, an undertaking that recognizes the acute need for funds to preserve Monmouth County’s rich and diverse historic legacy.

For information about the County’s Historical Commission call 732-431-7400, ext. 7413, or visit the County’s website at www.visitmonmouth.com.

