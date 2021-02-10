County invites additional charities to join employee giving campaign

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is inviting charitable organizations to join the 2021/2022 New Jersey Employee Charitable Campaign (NJECC).

“We would like to invite all independent charitable organizations to join Monmouth County’s annual charitable campaign,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, who is the Monmouth County 2021/2022 campaign chairman. “There are many extraordinary not-for-profit organizations in our community that may not know about this fundraising opportunity. This is a chance for local charities to connect with public employees here in Monmouth County.”

Interested charities must submit a completed application by 5 p.m. on Monday, March 1. To be eligible to participate, organizations must be a registered 501(c)3 and have raised at least $15,000 each year for the past two years.

“I am extremely grateful for the County’s continued commitment to the annual charitable campaign,” said Commissioner Director Arnone. “I absolutely encourage all charities that are qualified to join the 2021/2022 New Jersey Employee Charitable Campaign. This is a remarkable demonstration of how the caring employees of Monmouth County give back to their community.”

For more information, please contact Maria Wojciechowski, Monmouth County NJECC coordinator, by email at njecc@co.monmouth.nj.us or by phone at 732-303-2888. Applications and instructions may be found at njecc.net/charity-applications/.

Last year, public employees in Monmouth County and its partners throughout the State donated $625,443 from 1,783 donors to support the work of approximately 800 charitable organizations in Monmouth County and around the globe.