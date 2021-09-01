County invites residents to “Light up the Shore” to honor heroes of 9/11

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, in conjunction with the 53 municipalities in Monmouth County, will host ”Light Up the Shore” in honor of the lives lost and the fearless display of heroism by rescue teams and citizens who responded to the tragedy on September 11, 2001.

Elected officials and residents are invited to arrive along the shoreline and use their cellphones at 8:46 p.m. to light up the skyline to honor the heroes of September 11, 2001.

“Today is a somber day for every American especially for the families who lost loved ones on this tragic day in 2001. These lights will pay tribute to them and a reminder that as Americans, we rise up,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “These lights symbolize the enduring American spirit and resolve and a reminder that we will never forget.”

“For the families of those lost and to those who are still fighting illnesses stemming from the cleanup, please know Monmouth County will never forget. We especially remember the 147 men and women who called our county home,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley. “These lights are a symbol that we will never forget, and we will always rise above tragedy.”

