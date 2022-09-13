County launches new GeoHub website

FREEHOLD, NJ—The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is proud to announce the launch of the new GeoHub website, a community engagement platform that will allow residents to download Geographic Information System (GIS) data and explore web maps and applications offered by the County.

“I want to commend the Information Technology Services Department for making incredible strides to successfully change the GeoHub website by providing a fresh appearance to the new website and for providing new tools for the public to access a large amount of data about the County,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “County residents will now be able to explore the Grown in Monmouth directories along with the County’s Cultural and Heritage virtual tours and other important resources.”

“With the updated website, some of the new features that will be available include: a search tool to find unique data layers and new additions to the Story map applications that offer added versatility and accessibility options to each application,” said Commissioner Nick DiRocco, liaison to the Information Technology Services Department. “The continuance of the previously featured GIS content includes interactive web maps and applications to locate information about Monmouth County’s services and resources, as well as interactive story maps to learn more about the County’s history and culture. Open data downloads for authoritative GIS sets and external GIS data resources are also still available on the new GeoHub website.”

Monmouth County GIS is responsible for developing and maintaining a central GIS database, creating and updating Countywide datasets, producing cartographic paper and digital maps, providing data modeling and analysis, and developing web mapping services and applications.

For more information about the Monmouth County NJ GeoHub website, visit the new web address: data-monmouthnj.hub.arcgis.com/ or email gis@co.monmouth.nj.us.