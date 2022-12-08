County offers “Brewed & Distilled in Monmouth” marketing logo signs

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has announced the availability of Brewed & Distilled in Monmouth marketing logo signs for use by breweries, distilleries and wineries throughout Monmouth County.

“The purpose of the Brewed & Distilled in Monmouth program is to highlight our remarkable breweries, wineries and distilleries and we believe these signs will promote the program and help patrons learn more about it,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “We encourage all of our breweries, wineries and distilleries to utilize this sign that identifies their products as Brewed & Distilled in Monmouth County. This is one of the first components of the Brewed & Distilled in Monmouth marketing strategy that we are currently developing.”

Another component of the Brewed & Distilled in Monmouth marketing strategy is the establishment of social media pages.

“You can now follow Brewed & Distilled in Monmouth on Facebook and Instagram,” said Commissioner Director Arnone. “These pages will highlight all of the breweries, wineries and distilleries in Monmouth County and share information about their events. Make sure to follow us @BrewedandDistilledinMonmouth!”

To learn more about this program, visit www.BrewedandDistilledinMonmouth.com.

Photo Credit: Monmouth County Government