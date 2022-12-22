County offers holiday fire safety tips

FREEHOLD, NJ – The winter holidays are a time for family and friends to get together. Holiday décor that glitters and glows is a part of the season, but it is important to remember that everyone should be careful with candles, holiday lights and Christmas trees.
“As loved ones gather this holiday season, we would like to remind residents that planning is one of the best ways to avoid a fire emergency,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Fire departments across the County are available 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, seven days a week to assist in an emergency and on behalf of my fellow Commissioners, I would like to thank them for helping keep our communities safe.”
Fire safety tips for the Christmas tree include:
According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), one-third of home Christmas tree fires are caused by electrical problems and having a heating source too close to the tree causes more than 25% of the fires.
Fire safety tips for cooking include:
The leading cause of fires in the kitchen is unattended cooking and most kitchen fires involve the stove according to the NFPA.
Fire safety tips for other holiday decorations include:
“The holiday season gives people an incredible opportunity to gather and celebrate but fire safety needs to be at the forefront of everyone’s minds,” said Commissioner Nick DiRocco, liaison to the Monmouth County Fire Marshal. “Thank you to our incredible first responders for their service to our communities and please remain safe during the holidays.”
For more information about the Monmouth County Fire Marshal, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.