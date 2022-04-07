County offers Summer Youth Employment Program

FREEHOLD, NJ –The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is pleased to announce the 2022 Summer Youth Employment Program (S.Y.E.P.) offered through the Monmouth County Division of Workforce Development.

“As our summer season draws closer, we are seeing ‘Help Wanted’ signs across the County and the S.Y.E.P will help our young people prepare for a career but also assist our local businesses who need employees. This is a win-win for everyone involved,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “The S.Y.E.P is just one example of how the County continues to support our small businesses and help job seekers through the variety of programs we offer.”

“The Monmouth County Division of Workforce Development is offering a wonderful program to help connect our County’s youth with summer job opportunities,” said County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Division of Workforce Development. “The Summer Youth Employment Program is an extension of the Youth Services program that is designed to equip our young people with the proper tools to help them start careers.”

The S.Y.E.P is offered to all Monmouth County residents between the ages of 16 and 24 years old. S.Y.E.P. helps County youth to learn how to complete a job application, find a mentor, prepare for a future career, and gain valuable work experience.

“Workforce Development currently has summer recreation, retail, restaurant, and office positions available for young job seekers to work 25 hours a week for eight weeks, earning $15.00 per hour,” said Deputy Director Kiley. “The Division is also looking for employers who would like to participate in the Summer Youth Employment Program. If you are interested, please contact the Workforce Development Youth Program as soon as possible.”

The S.Y.E.P. has limited spots available. Interested job seekers should contact the Workforce Development Youth Program as soon as possible to reserve a slot or to be put on the waitlist.

This program is funded by the New Jersey Department of Labor.

For more information about the Workforce Development Summer Youth Employment Program call

732-683-8850 ext. 3511 or ext. 6511 or visit their website at www.WorkInMonmouth.com.