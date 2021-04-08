County prosecutor: Money being held as evidence now missing

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — The top prosecutor in a northern New Jersey county says cash being held as evidence by her office has gone missing. Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Tuesday night that an internal investigation has been launched. But she did not disclose how much money was missing overall or when and how the thefts were discovered. Suarez said various denominations of cash recovered in several separate cases has gone missing. All the money was being temporarily held for safekeeping and was kept in temporary storage in locked safes at the prosecutor’s office in Jersey City, with limited access by investigative staff.