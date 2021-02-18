County ready to battle snowstorm Public Works crews monitoring storm

FREEHOLD, NJ – Meteorologists are predicting hazardous weather beginning Thursday morning in Monmouth County and the Department of Public Works and Engineering is monitoring the situation and prepared to take action.

“The County’s Emergency Operations Center is open and we are monitoring the storm’s progress,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Monmouth County Department of Public Works and Engineering. “Our process helps us manage the personnel needed at the County’s ten highway districts and dispatch crews as needed. The County has already pretreated all County roads and building complexes as well as assisted with municipalities in Shared Service agreements.”

According to the National Weather Service, snow will begin early Thursday and change over to a wintery mix of snow, sleet and rain ending Friday evening. Accumulations of 3 to 8 inches are predicted. Combined with wind, drifting snow and ice, travel could be hazardous.

“The County has the capability to put 250 trucks and equipment in operation with spreading and plowing capabilities,” said Commissioner Director Arnone. “If you must be on the roads, please exercise caution and if you come across plows and sand trucks, make sure to give them room to do their work.”

The County has 30,000 tons of treated salt and 130,000 gallons of salt brine. The salt brine and pre-application of treated rock salt prevent the snow and ice from bonding to the roads. The treated rock salt is more environmentally friendly.

The Monmouth County Department of Public Works and Engineering preforms snow and ice control operations for 1,000 lane miles of road, 35 building complexes, Belford Ferry Terminal, Naval Weapons Station Earle and municipalities in Shared Service agreements.

