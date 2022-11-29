County received grants to strengthen public health infrastructure

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is proud to announce that the County has received $2,873,271 through two grants to strengthen public health infrastructure.

“On behalf of the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, I want to commend the work done by the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) for receiving these two grants,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “We look forward to using the grant funds to improve public health for all of our residents.”

The first grant is the Enhancing Local Public Health Infrastructure Partner Organization Grant, which was administered to support the development or expansion of long-term health infrastructure improvements with a key emphasis on health equity, diversity, inclusion, and accessibility.

The second grant is the County Health Infrastructure Grant, which will provide direct support to the County’s Health Department in addressing and responding to complex public health emergencies and providing key public health initiatives.

“Monmouth County is committed to developing and expanding long-term health infrastructure improvements such as updating technology, communicable disease mitigation efforts and other public health priorities, “said Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley, liaison to MCHD. “The grants will allow the MCHD to expand services and resources available with the goal of creating a healthier community.”

For more information on the Monmouth County Health Department, call 732-431-7456 or go to www.visitmonmouth.com.