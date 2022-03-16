County reminds residents about utility assistance available through ERAP partnership with New Jersey SHARES

FREEHOLD, NJ – As the State of New Jersey winter moratorium against utility shut-offs expires on March 15, the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners would like to remind tenants and landlords that the Monmouth County Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is available to provide utility assistance through New Jersey SHARES.

“Monmouth County is proud of our innovative partnership with New Jersey SHARES that allows us to assist eligible tenants with paying their utility arrearages and we are excited to announce that the County and New Jersey Shares will be providing on-site applicant assistance at multiple library branches throughout March,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Statewide, residential customers owe more than $66.1 million in electric and natural gas charges and we want to remind eligible tenants and landlords that Monmouth County is here to help them. Eligible tenants living in Monmouth County will be able to access a variety of utility assistance options through New Jersey SHARES including but not limited to electric, gas, water, and/or similar expenses.”

New Jersey Shares On-Site Applicant Assistance

Tuesday, March 15

Monmouth County Library Headquarters Manalapan

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, March 21

Monmouth County Library Eastern Branch Shrewsbury

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, March 22

Monmouth County Library Headquarters Manalapan

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, March 28

Monmouth County Library Eastern Branch Shrewsbury

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, March 31

Monmouth County Library Headquarters Manalapan

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“New Jersey SHARES is taking a more community-based approach by offering on-site applicant assistance at the Monmouth County Library Eastern and Western Branches,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley. “In addition to visiting the New Jersey Shares website, we invite residents to speak with representatives at these locations to find out if they are eligible to receive utility assistance.”

“With the conclusion of the winter termination period, we know that hundreds if not thousands of the State’s utility customers will be facing service terminations. Loss of heat, light and water present hurdles that our most vulnerable New Jerseyans will struggle to prevent,” said New Jersey SHARES CEO Cheryl Stowell. “In partnership with Monmouth County, New Jersey SHARES is ready to provide much-needed funds to help struggling utility customers meet their usage obligation. Please don’t hesitate to contact New Jersey SHARES at info@njshares.org or call us at 1-866-657-4273.”

Monmouth County tenants with outstanding utility bills can contact New Jersey SHARES by calling 1-866-657-4273 Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or by visiting their website at https://njshares.org/monmouth-county-apply/https://njshares.org/monmouth-county-apply/. Text messaging is also available – text HELP to 64405 to connect with a New Jersey SHARES customer service representative. Message and data rates may apply.

For more information about Monmouth County ERAP, visit www.monmouthcountyerap.com or call 848-801-1297 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or 8 a.m. through 1 p.m. on Saturday.