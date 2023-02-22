County seeking employers for spring job fair

LINCROFT, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners invites employers to register for the 2023 spring job fair being held at the Robert J. Collins Arena at Brookdale Community College on Tuesday, March 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We encourage all employers with job openings to register for the spring job fair at Brookdale Community College,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “The job fair is open to the public with up to 1,000 job seekers expected to attend and employers will have the opportunity to meet candidates with a variety of skills and experience.”

The event is free to both employers and job seekers. To ensure a variety of job and internship opportunities are represented, the Division of Workforce Development limits the number of businesses in each category.

“While the spring job fair is free for employers, registration is required by contacting the Division of Workforce Development,” said Commissioner Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Division of Workforce Development. “We invite everyone to take advantage of this great opportunity.”

The Monmouth County 2023 spring job fair is being held in partnership with: the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, Monmouth County Workforce Development Board, NJ Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Brookdale Community College, Monmouth Ocean Development Council and Bridging the Gap for Veterans.

Bridging the Gap for Veterans is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization that helps the military community by providing Military Career Transition Coaches who open career doors to Veteran Friendly Hiring Employers.

Monmouth County Division of Workforce Development offers services that benefit both employers and job seekers in Monmouth County by matching employers with workers who have the training and skills that the business requires. The Division helps prepare Monmouth County residents for careers in various industries by providing job readiness, occupation skills training, and job search assistance.

Job seekers and employers interested in more information should call 732-683-8850 ext. 5511 or visit our website at www.workinmonmouth.com.