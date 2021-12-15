County sponsoring Emergency Rental Assistance Week pop-up sites throughout the County

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County will be sponsoring emergency rental assistance pop-up sites throughout the County during Emergency Rental Assistance Week which takes place from Dec. 11-17.

Representatives from the Monmouth County Department of Human Services and several Community-Based organizations (CBOs) will be on-site at several convenient locations throughout the week to take Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) applications and provide information about other resources available.

“Our ERAP program continues to adapt to serve the needs of our residents,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “In recognition of Emergency Rental Assistance Week, Monmouth County has partnered with the Monmouth ACTS Community Engagement Network to bring our ERAP program into the communities where residents can learn more about this service.”

“By partnering with the Monmouth ACTS Community Engagement Network, Monmouth County can go into the communities and help residents with questions they may have about the program and even assist them with filling out the application,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley. “Thank you to Monmouth ACTS and our community partners for hosting and participating in Emergency Rental Assistance Week with the County.”

County emergency rental assistance pop-up sites will be at the following locations:

Wednesday, Dec. 15

8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Community Affairs Resource Center

913 Sewall Ave. Asbury Park

Thursday, Dec. 16

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Project Paul

211 Carr Ave. Keansburg

Friday, Dec. 17

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Emergency Housing and Advocacy Program

41 Throckmorton St. Freehold

The purpose of the Monmouth County ERAP is to prevent evictions and homelessness by providing up to $30,000 in rental assistance for eligible households in Monmouth County making less than 80% of area median income (AMI) in accordance with the federal program guidelines. The Monmouth County ERAP applications can include rental arrears, prospective rent up to three months to prevent homelessness or housing instability, and household-related expenses such as relocation fees, late fees associated with rental payments and security deposits. Funding is also available for reimbursement of costs associated with temporary hotel or motel stays for families who are not income-eligible for the traditional emergency housing programs but fall below the 80 percent AMI.

The County has received direct funding in the amount of $38,410,914.20 from the United States Department of Treasury under the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (“ERAP 1”, “ERAP 2” and “ERAP 2 High Need”).

For more information, visit www.monmouthcountyerap.com or call (848) 801-1297 between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm Monday through Friday or 8:00 am and 1:00 pm on Saturday.