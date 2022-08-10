County to combat West Nile Virus

EATONTOWN, NJ – The Monmouth County Mosquito Control Division will be conducting a mosquito control operation on Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 4-6 a.m due to evidence of West Nile Virus (WNV) in the area.

The treatment area includes residential streets east of Route 18, south of Route 36, west of Grant Ave. and north of Wyckoff Rd. The County will be spraying “Duet Dual-Action” a synthetic pyrethroid with a synergistic compound which increases the effectiveness of the pesticide. The County will be using truck-mounted, ultra-low-volume equipment that applies the pesticide at a fraction of an ounce per acre.

Pyrethroids have been recommended for Ultra-Low-Volume (ULV) mosquito control in New Jersey by Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) current evaluation considers pyrethroid-containing products to be slightly toxic with minimal potential risk to people when used properly as part of an integrated mosquito control program.

“The County Mosquito Control Division uses an integrated pest management approach which focuses on targeted control of mosquito larvae versus broad control of adult mosquitos,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley. “Inspectors receive training on identifying potential mosquito breeding habitat, checking for larvae, and applying an appropriate pesticide. The Division also uses fish and the elimination of standing water to achieve control.”

“We encourage our residents to protect themselves from mosquito and mosquito-borne illnesses by using EPA registered repellents, limiting outdoor activities at dusk and dawn and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants when possible,” said Deputy Director Kiley.

Residents can help ‘Fight the Bite’ by using the Mosquito Control checklist to find and eliminate all the places that mosquitos breed around your home. The checklist and information about a courtesy inspection can be found at www.visitmonmouth.com.

If you would like to read more about the Monmouth County Mosquito Control Division, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.