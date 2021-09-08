County to sponsor a “Tribute in Lights” in honor of 9/11

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ – In honor of the lives lost and the fearless display of heroism by rescue teams and citizens who responded to the tragedy on September 11, 2001, the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners will sponsor a “Tribute in Lights” for three nights beginning on Friday, Sept. 10.

“Last year, the Commissioners sponsored a ‘Tribute in Lights’ for the first time and the response was overwhelming, so we and felt that it was incredibly important to continue this tradition this year to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the tragic attacks that occurred on 9/11,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Monmouth County will never forget the 147 men and women who called our County home and lost their lives on 9/11. We must continue to educate the next generation about the tragedies that took place that day but also the displays of heroism, selflessness and courage that our first responders and people from around the globe demonstrated in response to the attacks.”

The lights will be illuminated from sunset to 11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, Saturday, Sept. 11 and Sunday, Sept. 12. The lights will be visible from Mount Mitchill Scenic Overlook.

“The lights honor those who we lost during the terrorist attacks on 9/11 and serve as a reminder that in the midst of tragedy, the American spirit endures and we rise up,” said Commissioner Ross F. Licitra, liaison to the Monmouth County Park System. “On the 20th anniversary, these lights are our promise to ‘Never forget.’”

At 266 feet, this overlook in Atlantic Highlands sits on the highest natural elevation on the Atlantic seaboard (excluding islands) from Maine to the Yucatan providing beautiful views of Sandy Hook, Sandy Hook Bay, Raritan Bay and the New York skyline. This 12-acre site is also home to Monmouth County’s 9/11 Memorial.

There were 147 people from Monmouth County who perished in the terrorists attacks of September 11th, 2001. For days and weeks afterward, people visited Mount Mitchill to reflect and remember.

In 2002, the Monmouth County 9/11 Committee formed and began making plans for a fitting tribute to the victims, heroes, and events of September 11th. The group’s first responsibility was to select a memorial to fit into Mount Mitchill Scenic Overlook. The 9/11 Committee then embarked on a major fundraising effort to finance the Memorial. By midsummer 2005 the group exceeded its goal by raising $296,000. Continued donations will support the upkeep and maintenance of the Memorial.