County to upgrade intersection at CR520 and Conover Road/Boundary Road

MARLBORO, NJ – On behalf of the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone recently announced that the County is currently in design development to upgrade the intersection at County Route 520 (Newman Springs Road) and Conover Road/Boundary Road in Marlboro.

“The intent of this project was to provide for safety enhancements at the intersection, by improving the vertical and horizontal alignments; however, the geometry improvements were limited by the proximity of an existing residential structure at the southwest corner,” said Commissioner Director Arnone, liaison to the Department of Public Works and Engineering. “When the property at the southwest corner came up for sale in the winter of 2020, Monmouth County purchased the property, which will allow for us to adjust the roadway alignments and improve the safety enhancements as originally intended.”

The County applied and received a Demolition Permit in January 2021 and the Department of Public Works and Engineering has started preparing the site for the demolition. The demolition of the structure is planned for early spring of this year and is anticipated to take two to four weeks.

The new intersection will have dedicated left turn lanes on County Route 520 to provide safe turning movement onto Conover Road and Boundary Road. A modern fully actuated traffic signal is proposed along with pedestrian crosswalks and American with Disabilities Act compliant curb ramps. Conover Road and Boundary Road will be realigned, eliminating the existing roadway offset.

In total, the County maintains approximately 1,000 lane miles of roads, 924 bridges and culverts and 239 traffic signals and beacons.